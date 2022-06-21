Trine University’s longtime leader – and the state’s current longest-serving college or university president – announced Monday he plans to retire next spring, ending a 23-year tenure.
“I believe this university is in its strongest position ever – academically, financially, strategically – which makes it the best time to turn over the reins to a worthy successor who will keep us on this extraordinary path we built together,” Earl Brooks II told employees, alumni and donors in an email.
The Angola institution wasn’t in this condition when Brooks arrived in 2000, a university news release said. Then known as Tri-State University, it faced challenges including declining enrollment, a crumbling campus, retention concerns and stressed finances.
Now, the release said, Trine continues to set enrollment records, with more than 5,850 students this past spring. Residential students live in modern, apartment-style housing, learn in revitalized academic buildings and benefit from state-of-the-art recreational and athletic facilities. Brooks played a central role in raising more than $250 million for the renewal and transformation.
Brooks, 66, will retire May 31, 2023, and he doesn’t plan to take it easy before then.
“I intend to operate this next year as if nothing has changed and plan to run full-speed across the finish line next May,” Brooks said.
The Board of Trustees has formed a committee to begin the process for selecting the university’s next president. Rick James, board chair, said Brooks will be difficult to replace, but his achievements have positioned the university well.
“All of this, along with the university’s very strong financial foundation, means his successor will assume one of the best jobs in higher education,” James said in a statement. “I am confident that our selection process will identify a strong and skilled leader worthy of carrying on Dr. Brooks’ legacy.”