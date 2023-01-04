Three people are jailed and facing murder charges following a Tuesday shooting that killed a woman and left a man in critical condition, Fort Wayne police said today.
Officers said they were called to the area of Simons Street and South Anthony Boulevard about 7 p.m. Tuesday after receiving several reports of shots being fired and a vehicle crash.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was taken to a local hospital and listed with life-threatening injuries.
Several buildings in the area were damaged during the shooting, officers said.
Police have arrested Rapheal Brown, 23; Rashun Carter, 31; and Swanyea Taylor, 23. They each are charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.
No further information was provided.