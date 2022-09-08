Two apartment projects are proposed for the north side of Fort Wayne by the same local developer.
Fernwood Avenue Apartments is proposed for 781 Fernwood Ave. Homewood Apartments is planned for an area along Washington Center Road west of Homewood Drive.
The Fernwood Avenue project would place 48 units split equally in two buildings. Homewood was originally proposed for 40 units.
The Homewood project might reduce the proposed number of apartments to meet setback requirements for the property, according to correspondence the developer sent to the Department of Planning Services. Fewer units might mean the developer does not have to seek a waiver of development standards.
The two projects' listed applicant is Kelli Kline. The property owner is listed as Revolver LLC, Fort Wayne, with Joe Gabet listed as the projects' contact person.
Neither project will require rezoning because they are on land that is zoned to allow multifamily use. The developer is seeking approval of a primary development plan for Fernwood, however, and that project will require a public hearing.
The Homewood project might not require a hearing if it meets all zoning requirements and can be approved through administrative action.
The Fernwood apartments would be located on 3.8 acres south of the Kroger supermarket on North Clinton Street. The Homewood site is on just over one acre.
No apartment descriptions or rental rates are included in the applications.
The public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.