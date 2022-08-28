A two-car collision in DeKalb County injured three people, sending them to a hospital, sheriff’s officials said Sunday in a news release.
Kimberly Quinones, 49, of Garrett was driving westbound on U.S. 6 about 10:45 p.m. Saturday when she slowed down because of an animal in the road, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Lonnie Lewis, 55, of Ashley was following Quinones “too closely and rear ended” the Saturn Vue with the Mitsubishi Eclipse, the news release stated.
Quinones’s vehicle sustained heavy rear-end damage and landed in a ditch. Lewis’ vehicle, which was totaled, came to rest on the road, officials said.
Quinones suffered head and neck pain. Her passenger, Jamie Ramos, 27, of Garrett suffered head and shoulder pain, the release said.
Lewis, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered a head injury, officials said.
The release didn’t say whether Quinones and Ramos were wearing seat belts.