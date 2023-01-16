Two people died and one was taken to the hospital in serious condition following a Sunday night crash on Arcola Road, where both cars became engulfed in flames.
The accident happened about 9:30 p.m. on Arcola just east of Yellow Road, according to a news release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department didn’t release the names of people involved.
A preliminary investigation showed that a car with an adult was going east on Arcola and a car with a driver and passenger was going west when they collided. The crash caused both vehicles to burst into flames.
The driver and passenger of the westbound car were declared dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s department continues to investigate the incident.