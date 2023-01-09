Two drivers were taken to a local hospital Monday after a crash with two vehicles and a semi.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the area of U.S. 30 East and Webster Road.
The driver of a pickup truck was attempting to cross the highway to get onto Webster Road when the driver failed to yield the right of way to westbound traffic, a news release said. The truck was then struck by a car and a semi.
The driver was ejected from the pickup truck and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s department said in the news release.
The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in serious condition; the semi driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.