Two small businesses are leaving the Electric Works' Union Street Market, but Ted Spitzer said the market's future looks bright.
"This is very normal," said Spitzer, the market's director of planning and development. "Not every small business succeeds."
Bragg A Lot Sweets and Drinks – which sold cookies, banana pudding and cheesecake confections – left the market when its lease ended on July 30, the bakery announced in a Facebook post July 26.
Although Bragg A Lot has left Electric Works, the owners said it's not goodbye.
"We are, thankfully, transitioning our restaurant into our very own dessert/food truck, which we feel is a better decision for us and our family," the post said.
B&B Meat and Seafood Market – which sold lobsters, scallops, and assorted cuts of beef and pork – also plans to leave soon. No information was provided about the future of the company that also sells prepared smash burgers.
Spitzer said B&B slowed down production in April, and the business had one employee and limited product.
Both retailers leased space in the market's East Hall.
The two businesses leaving means opportunities for more to move in, Spitzer said.
"We're close to announcing who is going to come in," he added. "Change is constant, and we are excited for what's next."
Spitzer also said it's expected for small businesses to leave because the market is new, and vendors are still learning how they will operate. Some businesses have fewer resources to get them through the time it takes to build a customer base, Spitzer said.
Merchants that achieve higher sales will have higher rent, Spitzer said, so payment is not why businesses are not succeeding. The higher rent covers operating costs Electric Works offers, such as cleaning services, WiFi access and background music.
"We're providing services businesses would have to provide on their own if their landlord didn't cover it," Spitzer said.