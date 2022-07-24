Two girls murdered within two years of each other can look like more than a coincidence, especially when there were so many similarities.

Even authorities made assumptions that the person who killed 8-year-old April Marie Tinsley on April 1, 1988, could be the same person who killed 7-year-old Sarah Jean Bowker on June 13, 1990.

The girls were about the same age and blonde. Both had been abducted and were later found dead in a ditch. Both had been molested and killed by suffocation, autopsies showed.

In Sarah’s case, the alleged killer could never go to court. He died in January 1994 in South Carolina. Even then, prosecuting the case could have been tough, those investigating said in 1995.

Authorities announced March 2, 1995, however, that they identified the late Roy Hensley as a suspect in Bowker’s case, and people tried to tie him to April’s murder.

Hensley, 75 when he died, knew Sarah for about three years. He spent money on her, and she called him “Grandpa.”

But the questionable connections officially ended July 15, 2018. That’s when law enforcement officials arrested April’s murderer, then 59-year-old John D. Miller, after identifying him through a DNA search in genealogy research databank GEDmatch.

That put to rest the specter of a possible serial killer that haunted Fort Wayne families. But for too many people, including some investigating the Bowker case, only the Tinsley murder was solved satisfactorily.

A tough case

In the Tinsley case, Miller confessed in court Dec. 7, 2018, and was sentenced to 80 years. He admitted to taking her from near her Williams Street home in south-central Fort Wayne and to sexually assaulting and killing her.

Miller dumped her body in a ditch near DeKalb County Road 68, just west of Spencerville, where a jogger found her April 4, 1988. It was the first child abduction and murder in Allen County since 1974.

April’s case made national news and appeared on true-crime shows. Sarah’s case never got that kind of attention and, to this day, there has been no conviction.

“Technically, Sarah Bowker is closed,” Fort Wayne police Detective Brian Martin said in an interview last month. Martin, who works with homicide and in the cold case division, doesn’t see the case being reopened.

Neil Moore, who was police chief at the time of Sarah’s murder, said in May that Sarah’s was a tough case. “Because of the nature of the crime scene, we could not get evidence to convict,” Moore said.

Sarah, a Lincoln Elementary School first grader, was last seen about 3:30 p.m. on June 13, 1990, at the pool in Stone Pointe Village apartments, where the family lived. She left her stepsister, then 14-year-old Tara Oberlin, to visit a friend in the complex.

Sarah’s parents, Yvonne and Galen Bowker, told reporters they doubted she would go with someone she didn’t know. She’d been afraid of strangers since April’s abduction.

No hairs or fibers

Because of April’s murder, Fort Wayne and Allen County sheriff’s officers responded to the report of a missing child with multiple squads immediately.

They found Sarah’s body about 2 p.m. June 14, 1990 – almost 24 hours after she was last seen. She was left in a drainage ditch south of the apartment complex off Coldwater Road. Her clothes were partially off, and she suffocated after her face was shoved in the mud, apparently to keep her quiet.

But because of hard rain an hour before, investigators found no evidence to connect anyone – no hairs or fibers or anything with DNA. According to then-Chief Deputy Prosecutor Fran Gull, witnesses reported seeing an elderly man near the pool and another elderly man emerging from the weeds near where the searchers found Sarah’s body.

Gull, now an Allen Superior Court judge, recently declined to comment because of potential conflicts of interest with her current position should someone be arrested in the case.

Moore remembered that two to three years after the homicide, the police department made the case public again, hoping to shake up the suspect or someone who knew something.

“We were amazed that didn’t happen,” he said.

An FBI profiler told Fort Wayne police and Allen County deputies that whoever killed Sarah would do something. “He would have to tell someone about the crime,” Moore said.

While multiple law enforcement agencies continued to investigate, Hensley allegedly made incriminating remarks to relatives in spring 1992. After Hensley died, Sarah’s mother, Yvonne Bowker, heard tapes of police interviews with a relative of Hensley. She told the newspapers the tapes were one of the things police shared with her that confirmed Hensley’s guilt.

But that wasn’t enough evidence to pursue a case, according to the prosecutor’s office. Investigators had also questioned Hensley after hearing from his relatives but got nothing out of that. His story kept changing each time investigators interviewed him, however.

The police never gave up.

‘Call me Grandpa’

Until Hensley was identified as the likely culprit, Moore said the Bowker case had two Fort Wayne detectives on it, starting with Gary Grant and Danny Jackson and ending with Sgt. Al Figel and Sgt. Dan Camp.

Camp declined to make any comments about the case when contacted in May. Figel couldn’t be reached. Both also declined to answer questions when they were present at the March 3, 1995, news conference where the Allen County prosecutor’s office announced Hensley was the suspect.

Hensley was the grandfather to a friend of Tara Oberlin, Sarah’s half sister. Sarah and Tara would sleep over at Hensley’s house and go on dinners and trips with him, Yvonne Bowker told The News-Sentinel in 1995.

He also bought them presents. He told Tara “Just call me Grandpa,” Galen Bowker, Sarah’s father, said in March 1995.

According to old newspaper articles, Hensley was born in the South and grew up in an Ohio orphanage. He married Lulu, an Allen County woman, before joining the Marines and fighting in World War II.

His family members told The Journal Gazette and News-Sentinel that Hensley was part of the first landing at Iwo Jima and that he told them he was present at the iconic flag raising that was later made into a statue for the Marine Corps War Memorial near Arlington, Virginia.

While he was fighting on the island, a shell landed in his machine gun nest, killing his fellow soldiers and destroying two vertebrae in Hensley’s neck.

Hensley became shell shocked.

He’d react to sounds like an air hammer by crying and shaking, relatives said. In 1974, the 5-foot-10 Hensley was hospitalized in the psychiatric unit of Parkview Memorial Hospital for depression and suicidal thoughts.

He was known publicly as jovial and charismatic and could quickly get to know others’ life stories, people said.

He was also a very huggy, touchy man, a Fort Wayne woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Journal Gazette in 1995. She also said Hensley stopped attending church in Spencerville after officials of that congregation asked him to stop associating with the young girls.

Hensley moved to South Carolina in 1992.

The anonymous woman told The Journal Gazette that in December 1992, she suspected Hensley had molested her daughter. They fought, and Hensley moved South where he had family and friends.

Known to have emphysema, Hensley died of lung problems in December 1994 and was buried in Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne on Feb. 1, 1995.

Circumstantial

Before Hensley died, “the case was getting cold,” Moore said.

That changed after local police received a call from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Someone looking through Hensley’s belongings discovered a shoe box full of assorted, small notepads in Hensley’s handwriting that seemed to be diaries of crimes against juveniles, Moore said.

One of the shirt pocket-style notebooks described the death of Sarah Bowker. It had details only the person who killed her would know, outside of the investigators and people in the Allen County prosecutor’s office, Moore said.

Those notebooks would fit the FBI profile of Hensley needing to tell someone about the crime, he added.

Moore was told that detectives working on the case went to South Carolina and took possession of the notebook about Sarah. After returning, they took it and the case file and met with the prosecutor’s staff.

“Everything was reexamined and re-investigated with the details of that notebook,” Moore said. “With everyone who scrutinized that, there’s no doubt that he (Hensley) did it.”

On March 3, 1995, Allen County Prosecutor Robert Gevers called a news conference and announced that officials on his staff and in the police department believed Roy Hensley killed Sarah Bowker. Detectives and deputy prosecutors met the day before the announcement and decided there was enough circumstantial evidence to close the case.

Gevers thought it was important to identify Hensley as the killer, even though he’d died less than 14 months before.

“I believe that the community, all of us, had a right to know and put this to rest,” Gevers said then. He did not respond to multiple attempts to contact him in May and June.

Gull, who served under him, said in 1995 that the notebooks had little evidentiary value.

“The evidence we had was circumstantial,” Gull had said. “We had no physical evidence that tied this individual to the crime.”

She doubted in 1995 that if Hensley had still been alive that they could’ve prosecuted him.

“I would not say I could not have gotten a conviction,” Gull said then. “It would have been very difficult.”

‘Much similarity’

The accusations against Hensley didn’t sit well with some of his family.

After his daughter, Susie Gettinger, heard on the news that her father was the suspect, she told The News-Sentinel that investigators were settling on an easy way out of an embarrassing situation.

“The people doing these stories are sick,” said Gettinger, who lived in Columbia City in March 1993.

“The people doing this can’t do their job or don’t want to,” she said. “They’re just looking for someone who has died to pin this on. They don’t have proof of anything.”

Hensley’s family was considering a lawsuit, she said.

Then people tried to make connections between Hensley and April Tinsley.

Both Gevers and Gull declined to say whether Hensley was a suspect in April Tinsley’s death.

However, others publicly said the cases were connected.

Dr. Phillip O’Shaughnessy, who died in 2001, was the Allen County coroner who had the autopsies performed on both girls.

“I think the same person killed both of them,” O’Shaughnessy told The Journal Gazette in 1995. “There’s too much similarity between the two cases. If they have enough evidence to say that Roy Hensley killed Sarah Bowker, then I believe Roy Hensley killed April Tinsley, also.”

Hensley’s son, David Hensley Sr., and a woman who lived with Roy Hensley for several years told The Journal Gazette in 1995 that the man knew both girls. Both April and Sarah called him Grandpa, they said.

David Hensley also claimed shortly after the announcement about his father that Hensley paid for at least part of the burials for both girls, according to The News-Sentinel. He said his father carried pictures of both girls on his keychain and visited their graves often.

Gettinger told the newspapers that her brother David had long been estranged from the family.

Serial killer rumors

Janet Tinsley, April Tinsley’s mother, tried to squelch the serial killer rumors then and is still unhappy about them. She said in May that she can see why Hensley could be the likely murderer of Sarah because they did know each other.

“Roy Hensley, he would go and buy toys and clothes and stuff, and he would give them to Sarah,” she said. But she couldn’t believe that people said Hensley did the same for April.

“If that was the case, where are they?” she said. “I’d never seen clothes. I never seen any toys. And I never met him.

“I certainly wouldn’t let someone I didn’t know do that.”

Janet Tinsley never believed Hensley assaulted and killed April, even before Miller was arrested and confessed to the crime.

The Tinsleys lived 2 to 3 miles away from Hensley, whereas Sarah’s family was in the same apartment complex. There were also no significant connections between the two families.

Janet Tinsley said she’d talked to the Bowker family only once – when they came to the funeral home during April’s visitation. But a lot of people came.

In a little more than a year after Sarah Bowker’s slaying, her family had to deal with the death of another daughter.

Sarah’s half sister Tara Oberlin died Sept. 10, 1991, from a prescription overdose. She’d ingested 30 of the antidepressant pills she’d been taking after Sarah’s death.

Sarah’s father, Galen Bowker, told The News-Sentinel shortly after the case was closed that he believes Hensley not only murdered Sarah, he molested Tara, which contributed to her suicide.

When South Carolina police had the notebooks, however, only the one about Sarah was connected to any juveniles in Allen County. Moore said he didn’t know whether the FBI or any other agencies settled any other cases using the notebooks.

Tragedy continued

Hensley’s son David Hensley Sr. was killed in prison in December 2003.

He was serving a 54-year sentence after being found guilty of molesting a 5-year-old Allen County boy in 1994.

The jury gave its verdict Feb. 23, 1998, in a trial held after David Hensley was extradited from Montana in December 1997.

It was also discovered that David Hensley had a 1976 conviction in California on six charges of lewd acts against children and oral copulation, which Superior Court Judge John F. Surbeck considered an aggravating factor when he sentenced the man to 54 years in prison on March 30, 1998.

Police said after David Hensley Sr. died that there was no connection between him and Sarah’s murder.

Tragedy continued for Sarah’s family. On Nov. 26, 1994, Yvonne Bowker’s uncle and cousins – Howard Oberlin, Tina Rhodes and Rhodes’ 3-year-old daughter Latasha – were the victims of a triple homicide in Waterloo. Galen Bowker, Sarah’s father, died Aug. 2, 2006.

Yvonne Bowker could not be reached for comment. Someone who asked to stay anonymous said in May that many of Sarah’s family members moved from the area because of the bad memories.

Sarah Bowker’s case remains closed, but any new information could change that.

Although Martin stressed he has no plans to reopen Sarah’s case, he admitted to lingering questions. And police are willing to look at any new evidence.

“We’re happy to give another family answers,” Martin said.