The Providence Flats and Whisper Creek residential developments were unanimously approved Thursday by the Allen County Plan Commission.
Providence Flats, an apartment complex, uses 10.7 acres of the previously approved Providence Place development for 13 buildings with 216 market-rate units. The development is at the corner of Diebold and Union Chapel roads in Perry Township near Parkview Regional Medical Center.
The apartments are the first phase of a mixed-use development that includes a winery. The tract is already zoned neighborhood center, which allows multifamily housing.
Vasari Development, represented by Jeff Thomas, proposed three waivers of development standards that were also approved. One allowed buildings to rise to three stories. Another addressed alternative buffering and a third decreased building spacing.
During a public hearing last week, Thomas said the concept is to create a self-contained, campus-like atmosphere in the development, which eventually will propose other types of housing.
The Whisper Creek proposal, on the east side of the 16000 block of Tonkel Road south of Schlatter Road in northern Allen County’s Cedar Creek Township, proposes 20 large lots, with some having natural features, including a pond and wetlands.
Although department of planning staff members and two nearby residents said they'd like to see a reconfigured layout for the development, the original proposal passed unanimously. Among concerns were that the development has individual private wells, not public water, and that water features were on private lots rather than common spaces. The plan also does not connect two cul-de-sacs.
But developers said the plan, proposed by Nathan Schwartz, meets ordinance standards and did not request waivers.
Whisper Creek's rezoning will require approval by the Allen County Commissioners.