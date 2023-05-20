Two people are recovering in a hospital after a shooting early today at a Mexican restaurant in Fort Wayne.
Police said witnesses reported gunfire at Las Lomas, 2202 Fairfield Ave., about 2:15 a.m. Officers headed to the scene spotted a vehicle speeding away from the business and immediately followed.
The driver stopped at a hospital with a male victim who police said suffered life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
Officers also said a man at Las Lomas was taken to a hospital suffering from at least gunshot wound.
Police did not provide the condition of the second victim and the shooting remains under investigation.