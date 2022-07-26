The two people killed Monday in what Indiana State Police suspect is a homicide-suicide following a six-smile police chase have been identified as Heather Lynn Harmon, 35, of Auburn, and Edward James Conboy, 37, Edon, Ohio.
Conboy is formerly from Garrett. The state police released the names early Tuesday afternoon after notifying family for both.
The police found Harmon in the front seat and Conboy in the back seat. Investigators said that at the end of the chase, Conboy shot Harmon and then himself.
The incident began in the 800 block of Griswold Court in Auburn about 8:40 a.m. Monday. According to state police, the investigation showed that Conboy forced his way into Harmon's vehicle, holding her at gunpoint.
Conboy fired some shots while making his way into the vehicle, which led to the 911 calls and police coming to the scene. Investigators believe Conboy coerced Harmon to keep driving until a tire deflation device ended the chase.
The two had been in a relationship in the past, according to a state police announcement. Police didn’t indicate how long ago that had been.