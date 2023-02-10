Two juveniles were arrested after separate incidents related to Homestead High School, officials confirmed today.
One juvenile, who is not a Homestead student, was arrested and charged Thursday for intimidation after allegedly posting a threatening social media post that showed a gun, the Allen County Sheriff's Department said in a release. After getting into a fight in the cafeteria, a student was arrested and charged with battery, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office said.
Tensions were high Thursday at Homestead High School after students protested and then participated in discussions with Southwest Allen County Schools administrators about race in response to a social media post in which a student was wearing blackface. SACS held a news conference that was attended by many students and members of the NAACP.
The school was put on a lock out – in which no one could leave or enter the building – for the remainder of the day after the gun threat circulated social media. The suspect allegedly posted they had a gun and that they were in the high school’s parking lot.
The juvenile who posted it used a Google image to hide their actual location and to place them at the school, according to the news release. The account’s registered user was a student at a school outside of SACS. Police located the alleged poster at their school while it was still in session.
“We have no reason to believe the suspect was ever at Homestead,” the sheriff’s department said.