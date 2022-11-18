Two Paulding County, Ohio, residents were identified Friday as the victims in a fatal crash involving a semi and an SUV near New Haven.
A third person in the vehicle hasn’t been identified by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. That person was critically injured and taken to a hospital after Thursday's crash. That person's condition wasn't available Friday.
The Allen County coroner identified the rear passenger as 84-year-old Sharon A. Dugan, and the front-seat passenger was 87-year-old Charles H. Dugan. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 2:25 p.m. The coroner’s office didn’t indicate what their relationship was.
The coroner also determined the cause of their deaths was multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash. Their deaths were ruled accidental and are the 43rd and 44th vehicle crash deaths this year.
The semi rear-ended the SUV as it was going east on U.S. 24, the sheriff’s department said. The SUV had slowed down with traffic as it approached road construction east of Interstate 469, and the semi hit it from behind. The semi driver was not injured.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County coroner’s office and Allen County prosecutor’s office are investigating.