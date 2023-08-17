Two Fort Wayne-area educators are semifinalists for a top state award.
Northwest Allen County Schools on Thursday announced Robbie McKerr is one of 25 finalists for the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year award.
"With more than 64,000 teachers in Indiana, he is now among the top .039% in the state," NACS said in Thursday's news release.
McKerr is a high school social studies teacher who has been with the district since 2015. He was one of four NACS Teacher of the Year award recipients this spring after a committee reviewed student, parent and staff recommendations.
Jennifer Peeper of Southwest Allen County Schools is also among the top 25, an Indiana Department of Education list shows. The department released the list last week.
Peeper, a fourth-grade educator at Covington Elementary School, was surprised during a May pep rally with SACS' 2023 Teacher of the Year award.
The Indiana Teacher of the Year Program works to inspire and celebrate the teaching profession by recognizing outstanding teachers from across the state, the state education department says.
The number of finalists may be whittled down in the next couple of weeks, according to NACS' news release.
State education department officials did not immediately respond Thursday afternoon to inquiries about the process.