Two men were taken to a hospital Friday evening after being shot on the southeast side of Fort Wayne, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.
One victim had life-threatening injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Gaywood Drive, just north of East Sherwood Terrace, according to a news release.
Police received multiple calls about shots fired, said Detective Mark Bieker, police spokesman. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men in a car with gunshot wounds.
The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Technicians and Air Support Units were called to the scene.
Police detectives canvassed the area and collected shell casings on the scene. Witnesses told them a small vehicle sped away after the shots were fired. However, the descriptions were not detailed and conflicted with one another.
Detectives were searching for any security cameras in the area that might have recorded the vehicle, Bieker said.
Police are still investigating whether the shooting was random or targeted, he said.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Those with tips can also use the P3 Tips app.