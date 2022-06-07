Two new housing proposals for northern Allen County will have public hearings next week before the Allen County Plan Commission.
Whisper Creek is a single-family-home development in Cedar Creek Township on 36.25 acres in the 16000 block of Tonkel Road. Ashton Acres is described as an “affordable, independent multifamily senior housing development” at 1621 Carroll Road in Perry Township.
Ashton’s applicant, Keller Development, Fort Wayne, plans 64 units. The company is asking the land be rezoned from agricultural to multifamily residential. The project is on a lot surrounded by a mix of existing residential and commercial development and no longer suited for agriculture, Keller Development says in documents with its application.
The developer says Ashton Acres would serve as a precedent for the plan commission “to consider the current conditions and evolution of land use in an area, and not strictly view the existing zoning designations when they are no longer relevant.”
The project will create one- and two- bedroom accessible apartments for those age 55 and up, the application says. The units will be served by an elevator, in-unit washer and dryer, indoor and outdoor community spaces and green space. Both the developer and site manager will be based in Allen County, the application says.
The developer also says the site should create few students for area schools and contribute fewer cars to traffic, including rush –hour traffic, because of being limited to seniors.
“There is very little land in this part of Allen County that is zoned to accommodate multifamily development, so rezoning is the only practical way to have this type of housing,” the application says.
Fort Wayne water and sewer are proposed to serve the development, which consists of a single, two-story, L-shaped structure.
Whisper Creek has been proposed by Schwartz Development LLC., North Manchester, represented by Nathan Schwartz. The developer seeks rezoning from an agricultural zoning designed for estates to single-family residential.
The developer plans 20 lots. The minimum lot size is designed to be 40,000 square feet or just under one acre, with some lots up to two, three or five acres, documents with the application say.
“This project proposes to infill between (nearby) .5-acre properties (in an older development, Cedar Shores) and the 1.3-acre and 15-acre properties” near the project, the application documents say, adding the land is marginal for farming because of its small size and existing wetlands.
Fort Wayne sewer service is proposed, but water is proposed to be provided by private wells,
No pricing information is provided by the projects’ applications.
The public hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 16 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.