Two large projects were pulled from Thursday’s public hearing agenda of the Allen County Plan Commission because of unforeseen problems.
Ashton Acres, described as a 64-unit “affordable, independent, multifamily senior housing development” was withdrawn by Keller Development, Fort Wayne.
Keller representative Dawn Galloway said “engineering concerns that developed after we applied” led to the request to pull plans for the Perry Township project at 16000 Tonkel Road in northern Allen County.
A large mixed-use development at the northeast corner of Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway in Lafayette Township was granted a 30-day delay requested by the applicant, WK Indiana Equity LLC, Roanoke.
Mark Bains, a Fort Wayne attorney with Barrett-McNagny, said there was a last-minute conflict – but also that the applicant “wanted more time to respond to concerns” raised by the Department of Planning Services staff.
The project’s staff report says the development’s application did not include details about the proposed commercial and multiple-family residential areas.
The plan commission typically discourages such applications for speculative rezoning.
Also, the report notes the county’s current land-use policies encourage industrial and commercial development for the site in southwest Allen County – and discourages commercial uses such as what the applicant suggests.
The site is also part of an area whose uses are being reviewed for a revised comprehensive plan expected shortly.
Near the proposed IU Health campus, the 18-acre site would support 150 multiple-family units, 200 hotel rooms and a gas station and a convenience store, the applicant said in proposing the project.
Bains said letters had been sent notifying neighbors of the delay until the plan commission’s public hearing at 1 p.m. July 14 in Room 30 of Citizens Square.
In other business, the plan commission heard presentations on Providence Flats, an apartment complex, and Whisper Creek, a single-family home development.
Providence Flats is one phase of a multiphase Perry Township project anchored by a winery. The project, at 12328 Diebold Road, consists of 13 three-story apartment buildings plus four garage structures, a clubhouse and a pool.
Developer Jeff Thomas, representing Vasari Development, Fort Wayne, told plan commissioners the project at the southeast corner of Diebold and Union Chapel roads is designed to eventually include duplexes and single-family homes.
Thomas said he did not know the range of rents for the apartments but that they would be market rate. He added the units are closely spaced to create a “campus like” environment he described as “unique to Allen County.”
The project was opposed by one neighbor who said the apartments are on a high spot and some would look down directly on her backyard.
Another neighbor said when the winery was proposed, neighbors were promised “low-profile” apartments, but the proposal now seeks to exceed maximum height standards by 20 feet, from 30 to 50 feet.
The Whisper Creek proposal, on the east side of the 16000 block of Tonkel Road south of Schlatter Road in northern Allen County’s Cedar Creek Township, proposes 20 lots, with some having natural features, including a pond, wetlands and storm basins.
The applicant’s representative, Kevin McDermit of Lougheed & Associates, Fort Wayne, said all the lots except one are at least 40,000 square feet.
Planning staff said they would like to see a reconfigured layout of the properties to place some features in common areas instead of on individual properties.
Two nearby residents said they were opposed to the development because it was too close to their homes.
They also expressed concern about traffic on Tonkel and Schlatter roads and said the 20 individual private wells proposed by the developer would negatively impact the water table.
The plan commission is expected to vote on the two housing projects during a business meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 30 of Citizens Square.