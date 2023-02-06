Suspects in two northeast Indiana counties crashed vehicles while fleeing from officers, two police departments said Monday.
About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a Wells County deputy clocked a driver traveling about 117 miles per hour on County Road 300 West near 1000 North.
“He attempted to stop the vehicle but terminated the pursuit after losing sight of it,” according to a Facebook post from the Wells County Sheriff’s Department.
Later, officers found the vehicle crashed and overturned on County Road 800 North near Marzane Road. The driver had fled on foot and couldn’t be found, police said.
A suspect has been identified by officers, who are investigating the crash.
In Huntington County, deputies of the sheriff’s department and Markle Police Department officers located a semi that had been reported stolen at the Warren Travel Plaza at Interstate 69 and Indiana 5.
When officers tried to talk to the man in the semi, he tried to drive off, said a Facebook post from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department. The officer returned to his vehicle, and the man in the semi then crashed into it with the semi as two other officers were arriving.
The officers followed the semi for about 5 miles before it drove into a field. The driver ran from police before being taken into custody and taken to the Huntington County Jail.
The suspects in the separate incidents were not named.