Two tornadoes formed on the northeast side of Fort Wayne late Friday and raced north toward Harlan, damaging homes and farms, officials confirmed late Saturday.
Nobody in the Harlan and Grabill area reported injuries from the tornadoes, according to Lt. Jackson Evans of the Northeast Fire Prevention District.
The National Weather Service of Indiana reported the first Allen County tornado formed at 11:36 p.m. The twister travelled almost 8 miles from northeast Fort Wayne along Indiana 37 to Harlan until 11:43 p.m. Peak winds reached 120 mph.
The Weather Service rated the tornado an EF2, which is classified as strong with 111 mph to 135 mph winds. It caused extensive tree and powerline damage along Indiana 37, according to the news release.
The second, weaker tornado started about 11:45 p.m. near Harlan and ended a minute or so later after travelling slightly more than 1 mile and reaching wind speeds of 75 mph., according to the Weather Service. It caused minor damage along Antwerp and Dean roads. Meteorologists rated that twister an EF0, a category that includes weak tornadoes with 65 mph to 85 mph winds.
A squall line produced several tornadoes in northern Indiana, according to a Weather Service news release. One touched down in Cass County's Royal Center in north central Indiana. The Weather Service also is investigating damage in Wells, Grant, Benton and White counties to determine what caused it.
In Ohio, officials are investigating possible tornadoes in Paulding and Defiance counties.
The Grabill fire station began receiving updates about 11:30 p.m. from Allen County dispatch about a tornado watch in the Harlan area, Evans said. About the time the first tornado touched down, Grabill received a call from Harlan firefighters saying power had gone out.
The Grabill fire station received its first call for assistance about 11:50 p.m., he said. The station sent eight to 10 vehicles to calls in a short time.
The worst damage was between Indiana 37 and Ricker Road, he said. A couple of houses had trees and limbs fall on them, but the majority of damage was to barns and telephone poles.
Residents helped each other with securing places and cleaning up, Evans said. No one was left homeless.
“From the things I’ve seen on Facebook, everybody’s coming together,” he said.
Indiana Michigan Power officials said 13,000 people had no power during the storm’s worst with the areas of Fort Wayne Muncie and Marion hit hardest. The number was reduced to 3,500 by 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the utility said in a news release.
The company expected to return power in the Fort Wayne and Muncie areas by 11 p.m. Saturday. It expected to return power to northeast Fort Wayne and northeast Allen County and the Marion area by 11 p.m. Sunday.
On Saturday, I&M crews found 90 damaged or broken poles, 235 spans of downed wires and numerous downed trees, the company reported. It deployed more than 350 workers to repair damage and restore power.
The company advised people to assume downed power lines are conducting electricity and stay away. Also, people should avoid going into flooded areas, especially if electronic equipment is in them. Tree limbs and debris can hide live wires, I&M said, and fences could be electrified by unseen wires.
In DeKalb County, the storm’s strong winds caused a pickup truck and camper trailer to jackknife on southbound Interstate 69 about 9:45 a.m. Saturday. The driver, 54-year-old Matthew Putman of Battle Creek, Michigan, was not injured, according to a DeKalb Sheriff’s Department press release.
His 2020 Ram 3500 was pulling a 36-foot Cherokee Forest River camper trailer at the 329 mile marker when a severe crosswind tipped the camper on its side. The camper spun the truck 180 degrees, and it ended with the camper across both lanes and the truck stopped facing north in the southbound lane.
The camper sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage, the sheriff’s department said.
Indiana 211 has asked residents impacted by the storms on Friday and Saturday to report it by calling 211 or going to https://in211.communityos.org/Statewide_Damage_Report.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, Gov, Eric Holcomb’s office announced that he issued a declaration of disaster for Johnson and Sullivan counties in southern Indiana due to severe weather, flooding and tornadic activity on Friday and Saturday.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management advised residents to exercise caution when managing debris from the storm because it can pose a risk to health and safety if not handled properly. People should follow instructions from local emergency authorities in disaster recovery, an IDEM news release said.