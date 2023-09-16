Rich LeTourneau doesn’t glamorize being on strike. It’s an option during contract negotiations, he said Friday, but it’s the last option.
The bargaining chairman for United Auto Workers Local 2209 was once out on strike for 2 1/2 years. And he remembers returning to the production line afterward.
“It ain’t no fun when you have to start over,” he told The Journal Gazette.
LeTourneau represents hourly workers at GM’s local assembly plant, where more than 4,000 workers build Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks. They aren’t on strike, but they could be called on to walk out if UAW leadership taps Local 2209 to participate in strikes happening now at selected sites.
After the four-year contract expired at midnight Thursday without a new agreement between the UAW and the Big Three automakers, about 13,000 U.S. auto workers were directed by the union to stop assembling vehicles at three locations, one each owned by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The affected plants are in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.
International negotiators handle issues such as wages and benefits in the UAW’s contracts with GM, Ford and Chrysler, but union representatives such as LeTourneau negotiate site-specific work rules involving seniority and outsourcing, for example.
Local GM workers voted overwhelmingly – more than 97% – three weeks ago to authorize a strike if UAW negotiators can’t come to an agreement with GM representatives before their contract expired.
LeTourneau said such votes are a formality that gives union negotiators leverage at the bargaining table. Even so, Local 2209 members “all anticipated going out” on strike, he said.
“When that didn’t happen, there were a lot of people who were frustrated,” he said.
An increasing pro-workers movement nationwide has led to numerous newly unionized workplaces. That trend, combined with social media statements from UAW President Shawn Fain, have some union members eager to strike, LeTourneau said. Some younger workers who have never experienced a strike are among those who feel the most energized by the prospect, he said.
Even so, LeTourneau is fully prepared to follow wherever Fain leads, including to the picket line.
He’s especially incensed by the two-tiered system adopted in 2007, which preserved existing workers’ pay rates while creating a secondary wage level for new hires. The result, he said, is a scenario where one assembly line worker could be paid $16 an hour while the person on either side is earning $32 an hour for doing the same job.
Widespread media coverage has described the UAW’s negotiating position as seeking a 40% pay increase, restoration of pensions for new hires, elimination of wage tiers and other items. That’s deceptive, LeTourneau said. The 40% pay hike would be for second-tier workers only, he said. First-tier workers, including LeTourneau, would receive more modest raises.
About half the workers in the Allen County assembly plant are second-tier workers, he added.
Even the higher-paid assembly line workers earn their wages, LeTourneau said.
“A lot of people think GM workers are overpaid and underworked,” he said, adding that new hires soon learn the toll repetitive movements take on the body.
“It’s brutal, it really is,” he said. “You’re going to have parts of your body hurt that you never knew you had.”
LeTourneau said the contract fight will continue until the majority of UAW members are satisfied. The union’s leaders, including Fain, are listening to members’ input while wrangling with automakers’ representatives, he said.
If the result is that the local GM workforce is called on to picket, LeTourneau will hoist a sign – perhaps reluctantly.
“It’s easy to light the fire,” he said of going out on strike. “The hard part is putting it out.”