The men’s Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team will train this summer in a new place — an Indiana high school.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that the wrestling team has collaborated with state officials, the Indiana Sports Corp and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority to relocate for the summer.
The team arrived in Hammond Thursday, and will train at Hammond Central High School until Aug. 3. The high school opened last year a state-of-the-art facility, which includes a weight room, track, football field, gymnasium and pool.
The Olympic wrestling team will have joint training sessions and meetings with local wrestlers. The travel arrangements for the wrestling team were funded by an Indiana Economic Development Corporation grant received by the Indiana Sports Corp.
“We are so happy to play our small part in providing these world-class athletes with refuge to continue their training in such a fantastic facility,” Holcomb said in a statement. “This confirms what we have known all along – that our strongest state export has, and always will be, our Hoosier Hospitality.”