Asian Pork Belly tortas, washed down with a Golden Snitch cocktail. Nana's Meatballs made with pumpkin seed pesto. Angus beef ribeye steaks with a side of fresh red snapper.
All are what's on the menu as Union Street Market opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Electric Works campus on Broadway just south of downtown.
Operators of some of the 13 food stands vying for customers' attention were on hand Monday morning making final tweaks to their wares – just in time for what they hope will be the pre-Thanksgiving rush.
Eventually, the market will have 18 vendors, said Ted Spitzer, the market's director of planning and development.
"We're about 80%-leased, which is super-awesome," he said. "It's been a lot of work to get to this point."
The products sold at the market will have a local and curated flair, as many come from food producers in Indiana and surrounding states and from sole proprietors expanding from a food truck or brick-and-mortar eatery, he said.