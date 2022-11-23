Union Street Market opens Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crowds gather Tuesday at the Union Street Market at Electric Works. The facility south of downtown opened with 13 food stands and will eventually have up to 18. Arman Johnson | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Union Street Market opens Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular United Methodist Church in Indiana splits Chargers beat No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern to earn 1st trip to state finals Woman found guilty of murder for stabbing boyfriend with comb Union Street Market opens Tuesday Northwest Allen County Schools leader urges community to move forward post-election Stocks Market Data by TradingView