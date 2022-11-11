Union Street Market will open its doors later this month, fulfilling a vision stretching back more than a decade.
The market will open Nov. 22 at 8 a.m., Electric Works officials announced Friday, and will be home to 13 merchants. They include Kekionga Craft Co., Johnny OX Pizzeria and Grabill Amish Pastries.
Local leaders began exploring the idea of opening a public market in the city in 2011. The goal was to provide a place “where local, independent businesses would sell foods grown and produced in northeast Indiana on a daily basis,” said Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market’s director of planning and development.
RTM Ventures incorporated that idea into the $286 million mixed-use redevelopment of the former General Electric campus's west side.
For one vendor, the new market will be the company’s first permanent home after operating as a food truck. Rachel Nally, owner of Local Apple Cart, said her ice cream company will continue to offer soft-serve and hand-scooped ice cream each day at the market.
“Customers will always know where to find me,” Nally said. “And my shop will offer pints to take home as well as sundaes, shakes, and lots of great flavors every day.”
Although 13 vendors is below Union Street Market’s initial target of 20, a spokeswoman said there are five more merchants planned to open in the coming weeks, and discussions are still occurring with other possible options.
Katy Silliman, senior experience director for Electric Works, said she hopes people come to the market hungry because of all the options for food and drinks that will be available there.
Spitzer said all merchants at the market are “regional food entrepreneurs” who offer items including seafood, kombucha and barbecue.
“The list is long,” he said, “and we believe there will truly be something for everyone.”
After Thanksgiving, the market will hold a kickoff event: “The Artisan Market: Holiday Edition.” According to a news release, the special weekend event will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 26 until Dec. 18.
The holiday market will feature almost 30 local artists and craft vendors that offer unique holiday gifts. The release states the special event will serve as a preview of what varieties of programming the market has planned for the coming months.
Union Street Market’s hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. It will be closed on Thanksgiving.