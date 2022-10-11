Union Street Market at Electric Works will showcase public art from nine regional artists when it opens this fall.
The food hall and public market will celebrate the creativity of the region by highlighting local food entrepreneurs as well as mural panels painted by local artists.
“Union Street Market will offer a truly unique experience,” said Katy Silliman, senior experience director for Electric Works. “Tenants and visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious food and drinks at the historic Electric Works campus while appreciating beautiful public art created by talented local artists.”
Union Street Market will display murals from the following artists:
● Bonnie “Bonjo” Andrews
● Olivia Perez & Cecilia Dunifon
● Emily Mercedes
● Raul Perez
● Terry Ratliff
● Theoplis Smith III, also known as Phresh Laundry
● Jeremy Stroup
● Julie Wall
● Grace Yencer
Artist Julie Wall shared her