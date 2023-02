Union members from Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 4 and Laborers’ International Union of North America set up a display in front of Fort Wayne Kia off Illinois Road to inform the community about the union’s concerns. Members say their wages are not up to area standards and they are not provided appropriate benefits by Al Schmucker & Sons Masonry. Schmucker & Sons partner Louis Schmucker said the men, who have been protesting for several months, are acting childishly, “holding signs and inflatable toys for days, like there isn’t any work around.” Schmucker said that if the unions’ signs about pay and benefits were true, the company would not have the employees for 20 or more years, and the company will continue to ignore the union workers.