Fort Wayne United on Friday announced the launch of United Front Youth, the newest installment of the United Front Initiative.
Collaborating with Mayor Tom Henry and local organizations, United Front Initiative works to “attain racial healing, equity, education and organizational transformation” in Fort Wayne by developing shared knowledge and understanding around various topics related to diversity and inclusion.
As part of the United Front Youth launch, United Front is hosting two events that will feature Dr. Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, a sought-after expert on issues of race, culturally responsive education and diversity.
Sealey-Ruiz works with K-12 and higher education school communities to increase racial literacy and move toward more equitable school experiences for all students.
From noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Sealey-Ruiz will help host United Front Youth’s inaugural event at the Mirro Center, Parkview Regional Medical Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, United Front will host their quarterly keynote, again featuring Sealey-Ruiz, at the Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road.
Youth and family advocates are invited to attend. Admission is free. Those interested may register at www.unitedfrontinitiative.com.