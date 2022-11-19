Scores of Indiana congregations left the United Methodist Church on Saturday, concluding years of dispute over the denomination’s stand on homosexuality.
Among those leaving, what the denomination calls “disaffiliating,” were more than a dozen in northeast Indiana, including Sonrise on Illinois Road, Taylor Chapel on Maysville Road and Lifehouse in Huntertown.
Disaffiliating congregations do not support practicing homosexuals or the ordination or marriage of such people.
The move took place during a Special Session of the Annual Conference convened online by Bishop Julius Trimble of the denomination’s Indiana Conference and his cabinet.
More than 600 representatives in attendance were eligible to vote on the question, which is the conference’s final say on the matter, Trimble said. He did not announce the number of those who voted for disaffiliation, saying only that the measure to do so was approved.
About 80 congregations statewide are disaffiliating, according to a list read during the online meeting.
John Lomperis, a former Indiana Conference lay delegate who now lives in Oregon, told The Journal Gazette 95% of those voting approved the motion allowing disaffiliation. He said the final number leaving was 105 congregations, but it was unclear Saturday if that included a small number who left last year, about 25 that left during the regular conference earlier this year or are still making plans to leave.
“It’s not been a very transparent thing” about the list of the disaffiliating congregations, even among delegates, he said. Congregations were announced only by name and district and not by their locations.
At issue in the split is a paragraph adopted in 2019 in the denomination’s Book of Discipline. The paragraph says congregations have “a limited right” to disaffiliate “for reasons of conscience” related to changes regarding policies on homosexuality.
The separation from the conference must be complete by Dec. 31, 2023. Disaffiliation requires a two-thirds vote of those attending a conference of a congregation’s membership.
The Indiana vote is part of a nationwide movement to disaffiliate. Other issues include stands on abortion, and the authority and interpretation of the Bible, Lomperis said.
“It’s been an increasingly bitter civil war,” he added.
Those leaving the United Methodist Church may no longer use that name or the logo of a cross entwined with a flame. Many disaffiliating congregations are joining the Global Methodist Church, formed earlier this year, but congregations are free to make other arrangements, Lomperis said.
Disaffiliation in Indiana generally allows church property to be kept, he said. Disaffiliating congregations are also responsible for unfunded pension and health insurance liabilities for staff and must pay the current and next year’s tithes to the larger church – about $14 million total, the online meeting was told. Exact amounts are still being worked out.
About 1,000 congregations make up the Indiana Conference. Trimble said during the online meeting that those who are not comfortable in a disaffiliating congregation will be welcome at other congregations that have not disaffiliated.
About 300 of the denomination’s 30,000 congregations nationwide were approved to leave earlier this year, according to the Associated Press.
Other area congregations choosing to disaffiliate Saturday include Butler; St. Mark’s, Decatur; Fellowship of Wesley Chapel, Churubusco; Bethel, Fort Wayne; High Street, Geneva; Green Center, Albion; Mount Etna, Huntington; Norris Chapel, Auburn; Petroleum, Wells County; Plato, LaGrange; South Milford; Washington Center, Columbia City; and Waterloo.