United Way of Allen County is changing the way it prioritizes its funding, a decision that potentially could change the financial landscape for area nonprofit organizations.
The agency in late June announced it had changed its strategic direction by allocating this year’s donations to agencies working in four categories of “critical community needs” – educational opportunities, food security, housing stability and mental health access.
An 18-member task force used independent community survey data and consulted with local leaders and residents in 32 meetings called Community Conversations before reaching a decision. The process took more than two years.
“In the past, United Way has been an organization that has told the community what our priorities are,” the organization said in a news release. “The goal for this strategic planning process was to listen to the people in our community … and end up with a distilled and clear course forward with community members’ needs at the forefront.”
Some leaders of local nonprofits are unsure how their organizations might be affected.
“It’s a big change, for sure,” said Stacey Stumpf, development and marketing director for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne, a previous recipient of United Way funding.
Greg Johnson, United Way’s interim CEO, said the agency is not abandoning its support of groups working with so-called ALICE residents. ALICE stands for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed. The population is commonly referred to as the working poor. In Indiana about 1 in 4 residents fit the acronym.
But Johnson said he has no doubt that the list of organizations United Way funds will change, and some might not be funded.
“I don’t know who or how exactly. But I do know that will happen,” he said. “They may decide what we’re doing may not fit what they’re doing anymore.”
Stumpf said Cancer Services might feel the pinch. Previously, United Way funds were used to buy items cancer patients might suddenly need, such as wheelchairs and walkers, she said. Cancer Services maintains an equipment-lending bank to assist those patients.
That doesn’t seem to fit United Way’s new priorities, Stumpf said.
“We have been long-time United Way partners,” she said. Cancer Services does provide education and mental health help, she added, but the new categories are something of a stretch. “It does look like the focus areas they’re trying to focus on are areas we are generally not engaged with.”
Cancer Services has received about $12,000 a year from United Way for the last three years, Stumpf said. The group, which is not part of the American Cancer Society, relies entirely on donations from foundations and individuals, she said.
As the nonprofit faces an increase in people seeking help, “we know we are going to have to work a little harder to get donations,” Stumpf said.
Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, said the United Way’s change in focus is refreshing. But he was unsure how his organization would be affected.
“I’m happy they’re looking at the allocation process. I think they should on a regular basis because things are always changing,” he said. “We have a lot of new nonprofits starting up in addition to those who have been around for years, and I’d want (funding) to be fair and equitable to them.”
United Way contributes about $50,000 annually to the Boys & Girls Club’s $3.8-million budget, Jordan said. One program, Project Learn, is education-oriented, providing homework assistance and tutoring for underserved students from Kindergarten through high school, so he believes it would fit the funding categories. But he wasn’t sure the funding level would remain the same.
The Rev. Roger Reece, executive pastor of Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, another United Way agency, supports the new approach.
“I think it’s a good thing that United Way is targeting their areas of need,” he said, adding he is impressed by the process used to determine them. “I think a targeted impact is a good thing, and I think Associated Churches is part of that as well.”
Associated Churches operates a neighborhood food bank program and has sponsored a program to team churches with students in neighborhood schools.
Not only is the way recipients are being funded changing. So is the way donors can designate contributions. Previously, donors could designate specific agencies where they wanted their dollars to go, but that option is going away in the upcoming campaign.
“We will no longer have agencies as a designee. We will have (focus) areas as designations,” Johnson said. That means a donor won’t be able to have his or her contribution go to The Rescue Mission, for example. But the donor could request the donation to go to the Housing Stability focus.
Johnson added “it’s hard to say” how the new approach might affect the dollar amount donated to United Way. But he acknowledged that in recent years, United Way has struggled somewhat in that there are fewer people working in the large companies and labor unions that have been the usual donors.
People also are increasingly giving to causes they find online, he said. And, recently, the coronavirus pandemic has affected giving because of lower incomes.
The change to focused giving is not unique to the local United Way – it’s being stressed in the organization nationwide.
United Way of Allen County has raised about $3 million annually in recent years, and about 7,000 to 10,000 people contribute, Johnson said. United Way has funded about 45 agencies.
“We want people to understand that United Way can’t resolve all the issues in our (focus) areas. We aren’t going to solve homelessness or mental health access,” Johnson said. “Our goal is to move the needle in a positive way … and make an impact.”