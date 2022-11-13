In Fort Wayne 100 years ago, South Side High School opened its doors as the city’s second secondary school, and construction started on a truck factory for a company known as International Harvester.
Women in Indiana had been granted the right to vote just two years earlier, when the state ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The state and the nation were in the grips of Prohibition, prompting Fort Wayne breweries to experiment with lower-alcohol near-beer in a bid to stay afloat.
And a predecessor to United Way of Allen County began a mission to serve the needs of residents and help them become self-sufficient, following a vision of Arthur F. Hall, a Lincoln Life executive who saw the promise of coordinated philanthropy.
On Tuesday, United Way will celebrate its 100 years of service with two events honoring its history and setting forth a vision for beginning its second century.
At 4 p.m., a free community celebration and awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Embassy Theatre, a historic building only six years younger than United Way.
That event will be followed by a Centennial Celebration Gala at Grand Wayne Center, where 300 to 400 people are expected for a cocktail hour, dinner and inspirational speeches.
The speakers are high school basketball standout Austin Hatch, a Fort Wayne native who survived two small plane crashes that killed his parents and some of his siblings, and Tamika Catchings, who overcame adversity on her way to playing Olympic and professional women’s basketball.
Tickets to the gala, which cost $200 each, are no longer available.
Amanda Davis, United Way’s chief development officer, said the two events pay homage to the organization’s early days with their theme of a Red Feather, a token given to people to wear on their hat or lapel when they donated to United Way’s predecessor organization.
The feather “symbolized their giving spirit,” she said.
United Way went by many names over the years as it adapted to community concerns, she added.
It was founded as the Council of Social Agencies in 1922. It became the Fort Wayne Community Chest in 1925, then the Federated Relief Agencies Inc. in 1931 as the Great Depression tested the nation.
The organization transitioned to become a member agency of the United War Chest in 1942, as World War II sent many of the community’s young men, and some women, off to war. In 1945, the group was known as the Allen County Community Chest and Social Planning Council.
Then, in 1956, the United Chest-Council of Allen County came into being, followed by United Community Services in 1963 and, finally, United Way of Allen County in 1972.
In Allen County, United Way’s annual fundraising campaigns have gone from raising $124,813 in the organization’s first year to approximately $5 million to $6 million in recent years.
The number of funded agencies – human service organizations that undergo standards and audit examinations – has grown from 19 to 37. United Way raised more than $3.15 million in 2020 for COVID-19 assistance.
Allen County’s United Way also has pioneered ways to deliver service, such as 211, a telephone information and referral hotline. Allen County was the first in Indiana to activate the service and expanded it to text messaging in 2016. In 2008, United Way also was instrumental in the launch of a state-funded On My Way Pre-K pilot program to prepare area youngsters for kindergarten.
The United Way Day of Caring, in which volunteers assist community agencies in accomplishing delayed projects, has lasted more than 20 years and has involved about 1,700 people in projects each year.
Part of Tuesday’s programming, Davis said, will elaborate on United Way’s new focus areas announced in July. After a two-year community needs assessment, the organization chose four areas as funding priorities – educational opportunities, food security, housing stability and access to mental health services.
As part of the new approach, donors may choose which of the four areas they want to support, but no longer can direct their money to a specific agency. People typically give to the organization through workplace-based campaigns and events. United Way, governed by a board of directors, distributes the funds.
United Way has been led by an interim director, Greg Johnson, since June. The previous executive director, Matthew Purkey, resigned after two years to take a job leading a veterans’ organization.
“United Way of Allen County exists to boldly impact critical community issues,” Johnson said in a statement, “and ... (hopes to) impact the community for another 100 years.”