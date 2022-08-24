David Pranger of Fort Wayne usually spends his workday doing quality control at the BF Goodrich tire plant in Woodburn.
On Wednesday, he worked outdoors on landscape improvements for Peace Montessori School in New Haven during this year's Day of Caring.
He shoveled mulch. Helped dig out a couple of trees. Even started excavating what will become a creek bed within a park-like outdoor classroom.
It wasn't Pranger's first time as a Day of Caring volunteer. He keeps coming back year after year because he finds the experience rewarding.
"I enjoy volunteering," said the 39-year-old married father of two daughters. "There's not the expectations like when you go work. You know you can better someone else's future."
Thirty years ago, Allen County's United Way began the annual event, which sends volunteer workers to help nonprofit agencies do jobs that might be too onerous, time-consuming or expensive to do on their own.
This year's Allen County event included about 1,000 volunteers in 70 teams assisting about that many nonprofit agencies, said Amanda Davis, United Way's chief development officer.
Other crews assisted Fort Wayne Community Schools earlier this month.
"It's all very positive," Davis said of feedback from the groups helped. "They're all very thankful."
At Crescent United Methodist Church School in Fort Wayne, volunteers redid three hallways where little fingers tend to be hard on paint.
"We signed up because it's a little bit more work than we could have done on our own," said Rita Beiswenger, director.
"Once a year we try to freshen up, and Day of Caring is very generous in helping with that."
About 23 people, 21 of them from Physicians Health Plan, Fort Wayne, were on the job and got it done in a matter of hours, Beiswenger said.
Cathy Douglas of New Haven, PHP benefit plan specialist, said Wednesday was a great day for painting -- warm, but not too warm, and sunny. She's been volunteering for Day of Caring for more than 20 years.
"Today turned out perfect," she said.
At A Mother's Hope, a Fort Wayne maternity home for mothers-to-be and, often, their babies after delivery, the outside help was welcome, said Kristy Cirillo, program assistant.
The work, she said, is not exactly the kind of thing pregnant women could do on their own.
"Our property is kind of sprawling. It's huge, and there's a pretty big woods," she explained.
Volunteers power washed the house and the patio, the sidewalk and windows. "We needed some weeds cut down, and they're trimming bushes and trees," Cirillo said. Volunteers "are doing a tremendous amount of work."
At Peace Montessori, the volunteers were helping accomplish a dream of Carrie Kile, executive director, and the school's staff.
Kile would like to see the school become a school where education is done outdoors as well as indoors, with children encouraged to interact with nature.
That was part of the original Montessori concept, but "we'd gotten away from that," Kile said.
The plan "is a long-term project" that next year will include developing a small prairie, Kile said.
"After coming off two rough years with COVID, this was a great help for us," Kile said, adding the group of between 40 and 50 people saved the school "thousands upon thousands" of dollars.
Day of Caring volunteer Josh James, a Fort Wayne Realtor and broker with Mike Thomas Associates, called Peace's plan "an interesting concept."
He cleaned out a play area Wednesday and helped break down some old playground equipment.
"I have kids that I know don't spend enough time outside at school. It's such a short (summer) season around here -- it's a shame for kids to be stuck inside all the time at school."