The former superintendent of Vigo County Schools has been named the new head of United Way of Allen County.
Robert Haworth, 57, will take over as president and CEO on Jan. 3. On Monday, he announced he was retiring from the Vigo County job on Jan. 2.
John Court, United Way board chairman, said the board was impressed with the breadth of Haworth's experience. Besides Vigo County, Haworth has been superintendent of schools in Elkhart, Valparaiso and Warsaw, Court said. Haworth joined Vigo County Schools in 2018.
"We're very excited about him coming on board because he has a wealth of experience with our four pillars," of funding priorities, Court said.
The pillars, a change adopted for this year's fund recipients, are increasing educational opportunities, food security, housing stability and access to mental health services.
Haworth and his wife, Amy, were introduced at United Way's 100th year gala Tuesday at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne. He was selected after a nationwide search that yielded hundreds of applications, Court said.
In a statement, Haworth said he is looking forward to helping the agency "begin its second century of impact." He added, "I am humbled by the board of directors' decision."
Born and raised in Indianapolis, Haworth earned a bachelor's degree from Greenville College, a master's degree from Indiana University Southeast and a doctorate from Indiana State University. He also has been employed by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in Kansas City.
Haworth's retirement came as a surprise to board members and onlookers, according to media accounts.
He told the Terre Haute Tribune Star he hoped in the future to "help address underlying problems that might prevent children from reaching their educational potential, whether that be trauma, homelessness or other factors."
He said he believed schools "need help from the community" to address such problems and close achievement gaps.
In upcoming months, Vigo schools face four new board members. The district plans to close an elementary school as enrollment has decreased, Haworth said in a recent interview posted online.
He was praised by his interim successor, Tom Balitewicz, as "an honorable, honest human being" who "cares for the people on his staff, the people in the school corporation and students."
Court said Greg Johnson, who has been United Way's interim executive director, will remain with the agency and resume his previous job as chief financial officer.
The United Way board is grateful, Court said, for the way Johnson stepped in when the previous executive director, Matthew Purkey, resigned in March. But Johnson has said he did not want to become executive director.