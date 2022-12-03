Kathy Sheehan shared some advice with participants in a Brookside mansion tour as the group moved from room to room.
“Always look up,” she said. After giving the suggestion more thought, she added, “Well, look down, too.”
Sheehan said she didn’t want the guests to miss any of the intricate ceilings, wood borders and floors that vary in each room of the mansion.
The Brookside mansion on the University of Saint Francis campus is decorated annually from top to bottom for Christmas. People are welcome to arrange tours of the mansion year-round, but the university opens it up in December to show off its holiday spirit.
The university also displays its collection of more than 100 creches. Creche is French for manger and refers to Nativity scenes.
Sister Elise Kriss, director of community relations and former university president, said the university collects creches to honor Saint Francis, who is credited with organizing the first live Nativity scene.
The university has the Lighting of the Lake and Living Nativity reenactment set for 6:30 p.m. today at Mirror Lake on its campus.
Guided holiday tours are also set for Dec. 9, 10 and 11 from noon to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made at bit.ly/3ixlC8U. The tours are free with a request for donations.
The creches are various sizes and made of vastly differing materials and styles.
Kathy Zoucha starting counting each creche in the parlor to her sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters, Brooklyn Moore, 14.
“Look at these... 12... 13... 14...” Zoucha said.
Zoucha and Moore enjoy looking at architecture together, and the Brookside mansion gave them a lot to look at. Zoucha had been to the mansion many times, including before the large renovation that brought back much of its historical look and was completed in 2010.
Many of the walls are now covered with a replica fabric that was woven by Scalamandre on antique looms in Europe, volunteer Jill Rine said. Most of the rooms have their own fireplaces.
Moore said her favorite part was looking at the Christmas decorations themselves. The mansion features several Christmas tree displays, including a 30-foot one in the ballroom.
Zoucha said they were daydreaming of living in a home like the Brookside mansion.
“We were just kinda wondering if they would notice us moving it,” Zoucha said with a laugh. “We’ll just take one room, OK? It’s so beautiful here.”
It wasn’t Ava Dunne’s first time at the Brookside mansion, but her jaw still dropped as she looked up to the rotunda in the mansion’s French Colonial Ballroom that features a blue sky and clouds surrounded by a circle of eight nymphs.
Dana Dunne, Ava’s mother, said she always notices new architecture details since their first tour in 2018 because the mansion has so many features to take in. Patrick Dunne, Ava’s father, said the Christmas displays are always impressive.
Kriss said she loves seeing the looks of astonishment from guests as they take in what she considers to be a “community treasure.”
“It’s unusual. There’s no other home like this,” Kriss said. “There are beautiful homes, but they are not quite like this.”