County officials now have the option of using up to $27.5 million or more in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward a new jail project after getting council approval Thursday.
Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the county commissioners, asked Allen County Council members to appropriate more than $62.7 million. The approval allows the commissioners to use the funding within the broad plan, which includes:
• $27,552,353 in revenue replacement with listed potential uses of grant programs, township assistance, affordable housing and capital costs of a new jail.
• $26 million in infrastructure for water and sewer projects.
• $4 million in broadband infrastructure.
• $3,963,500 in information technology maintenance and security.
• $200,000 for a COVID-19 testing site, which has been completed.
• Up to $1 million for administering and tracking of the funds.
The council appropriates, or designates broad uses, and the commissioners approve the actual expenses.
Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, D-1st, said she didn’t understand how the funding that was initially granted to communities by the federal government for COVID-19 relief could be used to build a new jail. She wants funding to be used on affordable housing and help for residents struggling to pay rent, which is funded through the township offices.
The commissioners are trying to increase the county's cash balance to reduce the burden on taxpayers for a new jail, Cloud said.
“The direction I had kind of been given based on the decision not to pursue a confinement income tax this year is that council wanted to see more cash on hand set aside for the future project,” Cloud said, “so that if and when a decision is made on income tax or property tax or some other source or a bond or whatever, the county would have a large bucket of cash on hand to use to lower financing that we would need to do.”
The spending plan can be amended as priorities change, Cloud said.
The commissioners and the sheriff are required by a federal court order to address conditions at the downtown jail, which includes overcrowding and understaffing. The commissioners oversee the physical jail building so they have said the only option they see is building a new jail, which would likely cost more than $300 million.
The plan to build a new jail has been opposed by advocacy groups Help Not Handcuffs and Changemakers Fort Wayne, among other people in the community. Some oppose building a jail at all, and others oppose the jail being built near three school buildings in southeast Fort Wayne.
The commissioners say they are still exploring potential sites, but the only possible location that has been named publicly is 200 acres of county-owned land near the intersection of East Paulding and Adams Center roads.
The more than $27 million in revenue replacement can be used toward anything because it is replacing money the county likely would have earned if the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t happen, Cloud said. The federal government expects recipients’ revenue to grow by 5.1% annually, so governmental entities are allowed to use the difference between its actual revenue and the 5.1% increase starting in 2020.
The dollar amount was determined based on Auditor Nick Jordan’s calculation for revenue the county missed out on because of the pandemic. Baker Tilly, an accounting firm, is doing a review of the $27 million Jordan calculated to ensure accuracy.
The county has received $73.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The plan Cloud presented leaves nearly $11 million that can be used for additional revenue replacement for 2022 and 2023, which can’t be assessed until the respective years end.
Cloud said the commissioners want to use the funds as revenue replacement because it’s the easiest way to accept the funding.
Councilman Tom Harris, R-2nd, said he would support the request but he’s worried about spending the funds with many reporting requirements by the federal government.
“I think we should be extremely conservative, and when in doubt and questionable about any kind of money, sit on it and don’t do it,” Harris said.
The request passed 5-2 with Curry-Campbell and Councilman Chris Spurr, R-4th, in opposition.
The council members also passed the 2023 budget after having a discussion about putting more strict requirements in place so members know more specifically how the requests they are approving will be spent.