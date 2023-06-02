A federal judge said Friday he was pleased with the progress made in addressing staffing concerns at the Allen County Jail but worries it might not be enough going forward.
The Allen County commissioners and sheriff's department are required to address inhumane conditions at the downtown jail after U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty ruled in favor of Vincent Morris, a former inmate, and the American Civil Liberties Union.
John Feighner, the attorney representing the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, told Leichty the jail has consistently housed fewer than 650 inmates since the start of the year. He said that number is expected to increase during the summer months, however, as is common with county confinement facilities.
In an opinion issued in March 2022, Leichty said that although the jail's capacity is 741 inmates, it is considered operationally full when 593 inmates are at the facility. During the years leading up to the lawsuit filed in 2020, daily population averages exceeded that limit by at least 50 inmates.
The average jail population exceeded 800 in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The average dropped to 759 in 2020, but Leichty noted that was largely because of attempts to manage COVID-19 cases in correctional facilities.
Because of the county's jailing needs, capacity should be more than 1,000, he said.
Feighner said staffing has increased slightly, moving from 134 to 141 employees. The sheriff's department's goal is to exceed 150 employees in the coming months, he said.
A 2013 Allen County Jail survey found deficiencies in the staffing at the jail, which had 130 confinement officers at the the time. William Wilson of the Indiana Sheriff's Association performed the survey. He found that the jail should employ at least 171 confinement officers.
Morris alleged his Eighth Amendment rights were violated during his incarceration. Leichty ruled that understaffing and other issues at the jail must be addressed.
Leichty ordered the sheriff's department and commissioners to provide a safe environment for inmates. Additionally, the sheriff's department must maintain a sufficient staff to meet supervision and recreational needs of pretrial detainees and prisoners.
The jail receives seven job applications a week, on average. And about half of the applicants are ineligible for employment, Feighner said, citing one factor that has delayed staffing increases.
Leichty commended the jail's efforts to address understaffing but said he is concerned about the actual progress being made and whether it is enough.
"I don't want to undercut the efforts in any way," Leichty said. But current staffing issues will be an even bigger problem in the future with a new jail, he added.
With a staff of 155, the jail would be less strained, Feighner said.
About 20 violent incidents have been reported at the jail each month – an issue the attorney and Leichty agreed was not a direct result of the staffing.
Kenneth Falk, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney representing Morris, said the violent incidents were not as big of a concern for him.
"That's going to be a problem as long as there are humans in that facility," Falk said.
Falk said he was content with the progress being made and the cooperation among the parties.
"I think we are on the right path," he said.
Diana Bauer, an attorney representing the community activist group Help Not Handcuffs, shared concerns about transparency in the process. She cited county governing boards' meeting times being during the average person's work day and the number of public meetings.
Leichty reiterated that community involvement in decision making for the new jail is the key to success in resolving issues identified in the lawsuit.
"I do believe this is a community-wide challenge," Leichty said, "and it will require community-wide input."
Leichty set the next status hearing for 10 a.m. Sept. 29. Leichty said he hopes to hear more information about plans to fund the new jail's construction and how to increase staffing.