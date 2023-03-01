Fort Wayne/Allen County
Xxy y y yy yy yy yyyy
Applications are open for the Fort Wayne Urban League’s 2023 Block Club Project, My Block. My Roots. My Pride.
Eight winning applicants will be given $1,000 each to beautify their blocks.
Projects can include clean up, laying down mulch, planting flowers, and hanging new door wreaths with matching door mats.
Applications are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St., and are due by April 28. Beautification Projects will be chosen May 25.
The 2023 Block Club Project is funded by SEED Fort Wayne.
NIPSCO offering grants for projects
NIPSCO is accepting applications for its Environmental Action Grant to support local nonprofit organizations with environmental initiatives throughout northern Indiana.
In 2022, The Watershed Foundation was among those winning grants. It received an award to remove an aging dam from Deeds Creek in Warsaw. The dam removal is expected to improve water quality, reconnect aquatic organism passage and increase habitat in Deeds Creek.
Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 are available for organizations seeking funds for environmental restoration projects and education programs. Applications will be accepted through April 7 with grant awards announced the week of April 24, in celebration of Earth Day.
Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to submit a grant request at NIPSCO.com/Community. When submitting an application online, applicants should select the “Environmental Stewardship” option in the Area of Impact drop-down box on the application. Applications should include a project description and goals, budget, target audience, timeline and evaluation.
Grant funding is not intended for capital projects including weatherization, LEED-certification, trail/path building or expansion, Green Build construction or solar panel purchases.
Xxyyyy y y y yy yyy yyy y yyyyy
The Allen County Board of Commissioners and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Wednesday renewed their annual commitment to proclaim March as Disability Awareness Month.
“We still have work to do, but I’m confident that local government and the general public will continue to recognize the important contributions that are made each day by our disability community,” Henry said in a statement. “Our friends are making a positive difference in leadership positions on boards and commissions, and at work, school, and home.”
This is the 36th year that the United States has recognized March as National Disability Awareness Month. The month was designated to encourage the understanding of and the opportunities for people with disability.
“It is important that each year we honor this month, at the local level to help increase public awareness of disability as a challenge that many people in Allen County deal with on a daily basis, but that they help create a strong and diverse community where all people have an opportunity to participate,” said a statement from Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters.
The mayor and commissioners applauded the work of the Fort Wayne-Allen County Disability Advisory Council, a local community panel established to recommend appropriately inclusive policies procedures, and programs that enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities.
Xxxxyy y y y yyy yyyy yyyyy
Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Friday through Sunday.
Money raised from the sale of cookies helps Girl Scouts pay for experiences such as attending camp, taking field trips, spearheading community service projects, and participating in leadership opportunities. At the council level, proceeds support facilities like camp, training for volunteers, and programs.
This year’s celebration, when cookies are widely available, also falls during the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show, which will be at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. A Wednesday news release said visitors to the show can take advantage of the final two weeks of Girl Scout Cookie sales by visiting the organization’s booth there.
City plans ride for area cyclists
The community is invited to join the city of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Trails Inc., and Little River Wetlands Project for a guided bike ride March 12 along the Towpath Trail, followed by a guided hike at Eagle Marsh.
The free event is open to all ages and experience levels.
Cyclists should meet at the Glendale Road Trailhead, near 5510 Glendale Road, at 1 p.m. on March 12. The ride will be 6.5 miles, including a small section of gravel. Immediately following the bike ride, staff from Little River Wetlands Project will lead a short hike through Eagle Marsh. Helmets are strongly encouraged for cyclists.
Those who would like to only participate in the hike should meet at the Eagle Marsh Barn, 6801 Engle Road, at 1:30 p.m. The hike may include some grassy areas/gravel.
The Fort Wayne Area Trails Network consists of 134 miles of trails, with 100 miles inside city limits. Most of the trails in city limits are planned, designed, constructed and maintained by the city of Fort Wayne.
For more information or questions, contact Greenways Program Manager Neil Miller at 260-427-6228.
- The Journal Gazette