A new traffic light will be activated at U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road on or after Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
A study submitted to INDOT showed projected traffic volumes at the new Amazon distribution center warranted a traffic light, the transportation department said in a statement.
Crews also installed "signal ahead" warning signs as well as buzz strips to help alert drivers of the traffic signal, the statement said.
Should INDOT construct an interchange at the intersection, the traffic signal would be removed upon completion.