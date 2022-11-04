Valentine Road between Dupont and Dafforn roads is to close from 9 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday during crossover-pipe installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Valentine Road section to close Monday, Tuesday
- The Journal Gazette
