Fairgoers will no longer see thoroughbred or quarter-horse racing during the Van Wert County Fair, it was announced Wednesday.
The Van Wert County Agricultural Society Board of Directors decided to postpone indefinitely the racing after a new safety requirement that would force the fair to purchase safety equipment for everyone working in the paddock and starting gate area, according to a press statement.
In addition, it said, rising fuel costs have created a challenge to get both horses and jockeys to travel for the one-day event, and the disparity in purses between the fair and commercial tracks, which are paying three to four times what the fair can offer, has limited participation.
The Van Wert County Fair has hosted the races for 126 years of its 166-year history. The board said it would continue to look for answers on how to continue the tradition.
The fair will offer harness racing, which will take place Sept. 5. The fair runs from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.