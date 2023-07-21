An Ohio woman died and about 20,000 I&M customers lost power during a brief but powerful thunderstorm that swept across the region on Thursday.
Indiana Michigan Power officials said heavy winds downed trees and damaged power lines and equipment, disrupting service. Crews had restored service to most customers by mid-afternoon Friday, I&M officials said.
The storm ripped through the Fort Wayne area in the early evening, leaving about 9,000 local customers without power, according to I&M. About 10,000 customers in the Elkhart area also had outages. Another 370 in Avilla lost power, the utility said.
At one time, the storm became so severe that the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeast Allen County near New Haven.
In Ohio, an elderly woman died after a large tree fell on her family's Ohio City home during the storm, Van Wert County Emergency Management officials said.
First responders took the victim to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries, officials said.
Her husband, who was also inside the house during the storm, was not hurt.