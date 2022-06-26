Ten-year-old aspiring artisan Airiana Freeman looked at the paintings and gushed.
“I can’t paint like that,” she said.
“Yes you can,” her uncle, Archie Roberts, quickly shot back. “It just takes practice, and you have the talent.”
“I’m just trying to broaden her horizons,” said Roberts, 49, about why they were attending the Covington Art Fair on Saturday. “Art ain’t no joke. I wanted her to see what’s out here.”
The Fort Wayne family was among thousands attending the 30th annual art fair that has almost 100 vendors in the parking lot of Covington Plaza along West Jefferson Boulevard.
The two-day exhibition highlights artists who produced all kinds of creations, including watercolor and acrylic paintings, pottery, jewelry and photography. It ends at 4 p.m. today.
Fair coordinator Glenda Stoppenhagen said vendors and visitors of the showcase, which attracts 4,000 to 5,000 people, show up each year because of its welcoming atmosphere.
She pointed out the fair isn’t a place for elites to hobnob, but “a party with friends.”
“That’s how I look at it,” Stoppenhagen said. “And if it’s a party for friends, you try to make your friends happy to keep them coming back.”
Metal artist Rich Backer said fair organizers have succeeded in providing a fostering environment.
“I’ve been here numerous times,” the Knoxville, Tennessee, artist said. “We like it here.”
Backer specializes in making three-dimensional metal wall art. His pieces for sale this weekend range $100 to $700.
“It’s whimsical,” he said. “Every piece is a one of a kind. When people ask me how I got started, I always say cheap booze and sleepless nights.”
Seriously, though, Backer learned his craft as a welder and mechanic before founding his business.
“(Inflation) really affected metal prices, so it’s been tough this year,” Backer said.
Indianapolis artist Angee Walberry said she’s new to the fair, so she’s hoping for the best.
“I do abstract acyclic,” Walberry said of her paintings, including some that contain a QR-code-like feature that brings the painting to life when scanned with a smartphone.
“I did an art residency in Venice (Italy) in 2019, and I saw it being used there. And I said to myself, ‘I have to get this.’ ”
On Saturday, the aroma of kettle popcorn and sounds of live jazz wafted through the air that saw temperatures reach the 80s before noon. Sunglasses and sun hats were common attire.
The weekend’s warm weather didn’t bother retirees Bob and Becky King of Ossian.
“We really like coming each year,” Becky King said. “There’s so much to see.”
Bob agreed.
“There are so many interesting and different things,” he said. “Last year, we bought a glass fish. We’re just looking right now though.”