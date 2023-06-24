Michelle Connolly was a local glass blower until three years ago. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Connolly started farming because she said she was tired of being at home.
That’s when Connolly discovered Plowshares Cooperative Food Hub – an organization focused on bringing farmers together to create access to locally grown and produced foods.
Plowshares buys from local farmers and brings food to local food deserts and churches. Food deserts are urban areas where it is difficult to buy affordable and fresh food.
The organization also supports Veggie Rx – a program run through Parkview Health Network that brings fresh, quality food to those who need it most.
“I love giving back, it’s my favorite part,” Connolly said. “I truly believe medicine starts with nutrition, and this program proves that.”
Veggie Rx is a produce prescription program. It started in 2019 by serving 30 people, and now it is expected to help more than 400 Allen County residents this year.
The program is available for adults who face food insecurity or are on Medicaid or uninsured with prediabetes, diabetes, cardiac diseases or an at-risk pregnancy.
Clients receive $50 monthly for six months on electronic redemption cards from Parkview, and they can spend their money at one of Veggie Rx’s partner organizations. Some of the program’s partner organizations include Kroger, Walmart and local farmers markets.
Michelle Bojrab-Wray, project director for Veggie Rx, said any doctor can refer a client to the program regardless of whether they are a Parkview patient.
“The need for this program is growing, especially with inflation and grocery prices,” Bojrab-Wray said. “People need access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and there is a lot of interest in this program.”
Along with access to fresh fruits and vegetables, Bojrab-Wray said Veggie Rx hosts cooking classes to teach clients healthy ways to prepare their food. All clients take four classes – three in-person and one virtual session.
Bojrab-Wray said she often hears positive feedback from the program’s clients.
“People love the classes, and they love learning,” she said. “We often get photos of meals they cook, and it makes us so happy.”
Lauren Knoop, Veggie Rx coordinator for Allen County, said she loves when participants share their stories. She thinks the cooking classes are a great way to get them interested in cooking healthy meals.
Louise Grayson is an ambassador for Veggie Rx who went through the program last year, starting around May or June 2022. As an ambassador, Grayson works with potential program participants and shows them the benefits.
“This program is so special,” Grayson said. “They’re not just telling us to eat healthy, they’re investing time into us, and showing us how to make easy and healthy meals. Now I eat veggies all the time that I wouldn’t eat before.”
The program taught Grayson natural ways to avoid taking medication, which she found appealing. She believes others could also learn the same lesson through Veggie Rx.
Grayson said she remembers Knoop most and appreciated how she treated each client. She said Knoop made her feel comfortable to ask for help, and that’s why she chose to be an ambassador.
“I am happy to help no matter what,” Grayson said.
Grayson has three close friends in the program, and she’s happy to see them utilizing it. They all have told her that they are thankful to get fruits and vegetables cheap.
Operators of local farmers markets, including the Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana accept Veggie Rx cards. T
he YLNI summer market is held on Barr Street from May to September, and the organization has a Wednesday market next to the History Center from June to August.
Ashley Wagner, marketing manager for YLNI, said there are about 10-12 produce vendors at the markets, and she has not heard feedback from any Veggie Rx users so far this year.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the patients to be prescribed healthy eating,” she said. “It’s not just like, ‘Oh, here’s a credit card, go to the store and get some fruits and vegetables.’ They’re actually working with local produce vendors and supporting our local economy.”
Bojrab-Wray and Knoop both said they are excited for the future of Veggie Rx. Bojrab-Wray wants to expand the program into Lagrange, Kosciusko and Huntington counties, and Knoop thinks ambassadors can help spread the word.
“They’ve already shared it in community groups and are getting the word out that way,” Knoop said. “Word of mouth is important, and that’s going to help us grow.”
Knoop also said she thinks Veggie Rx is changing how people think of nutrition, and they are learning that the educational component is crucial.
“Nutrition education is robust, and we’re stressing the importance of using produce,” she said.