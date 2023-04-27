A collision Thursday afternoon near the General Motors assembly plant in southwest Allen County sent two drivers to the hospital, according to the Allen County Sheriff's Department.
A passenger car was southbound on Fogwell Parkway when it crossed the center line, striking a northbound SUV, Cpl. Adam Griffith said through email.
The driver of the passenger car was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital in fair condition, Griffith said.