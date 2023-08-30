Veo has removed its fleet of scooters from Fort Wayne a week before the city’s deadline to end ridership in the area.
Veo representatives argued against the decision by the Mayor Tom Henry's office to terminate the contract with Fort Wayne was announced on Aug. 8.
Veo was told it would need to remove its fleet of seated and standing scooters from the city by Sept. 4. Veo initially brought e-scooters in Fort Wayne in 2019.
Paige Miller, Veo’s senior manager in policy communications, said the scooters were relocated to meet demand in nearby cities, such as Bloomington and Toledo, Ohio.
“These markets are similar to Fort Wayne, where there is strong ridership demand and shared scooters and bikes have widespread popularity among the community,” Miller said.
She said the relocation was done ahead of the deadline because of the city's unwillingness to discuss why it terminated the contract with Veo.
Veo had appealed the city’s decision to the Department of Public Right of Way, which denied the request on Aug. 17.
The city said in a statement that it continues to stand by the decision to end the partnership with Veo for the safety of residents, visitors, businesses and neighborhoods.
The day the termination was announced, Fort Wayne Police Deputy Chief Marty Bender said part of the decision was because of Veo’s lack of help in resolving and preventing problems.
Ongoing problems included riders disobeying traffic laws and scooters being left in the middle of walkways, Bender said.