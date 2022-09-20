The 2022 Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic fundraiser raised $1.127 million to support research at Indiana University, the foundation announced Monday.
The 28th annual Classic gathered more than 2,500 guests, players and volunteers to support breast cancer research. The multiday event featured the largest women’s amateur golf charity event in the nation, “Pink Pickleball” tourneys and a celebration dinner.
The foundation has provided $38.6 million of funding for breast cancer research since 2000. That has enabled the IU School of Medicine to become a national leader in targeted breast cancer therapies, specifically for triple negative breast cancer, a news release stated.