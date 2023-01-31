The popular Vera Bradley Outlet sale is returning in June after being on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company announced today that the sale for those reserving tickets will be June 14 through June 16, with four shopping sessions daily starting at 7:30 a.m. at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
On June 17 and 18, no tickets will be required.
The first three days of the sale offer shoppers "to take advantage of the best selection of Vera Bradley handbags, travel items, accessories, stationery and luggage in a variety of current and retired patterns, along with bracelets and other items" from the company's Pura Vida brand, a news release said today.
Vera Bradley had planned a 2022 sale last May but canceled the plan the first week of January as COVID-19 cases again spiked, with more than 1,100 positive cases in Allen County. For the most recent week ending Jan. 27, the county reported 194 positive cases.
Thousands of shoppers have visited the sale daily in past years. Ticket sales for this year's June event go on sale March 28 at Ticketmaster, today's news release said.