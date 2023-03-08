Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana Inc. issued the following Wednesday, March 8, 2023 –
Fort Wayne, Ind. – Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana, Inc. (AIHS) is excited to announce that the featured speaker for its 48th Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony will be actress, artist and philanthropist Jane Seymour. The event is scheduled for Friday, October 6, at Parkview Mirro Center.
A multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner, a recipient of the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) bestowed upon her by the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, Seymour has proven her talents in virtually all media, the Broadway stage, motion pictures and television. Behind the camera, Seymour served as an Executive Producer on the documentary film Glen Campbell.. I’ll Be Me, which told the touching story of musician Glen Campbell’s farewell tour while dealing with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.
At the 48th Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony, Seymour will share her experiences with family and friends impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Seymour believes support of caregivers needs to be a priority as with Alzheimer’s the caregiver responsibility is 24/7 which in many cases is detrimental to the health of the caregiver.
Each year AIHS welcomes aging professionals, community change-agents and family caregivers for an afternoon of reflection and hope as they celebrate the progress in making programming and resources more accessible to family caregivers throughout northeast Indiana. This year’s event will be held at the Parkview Mirro Center on Friday, October 6 at 12 noon. Doors will open at 11 am. For more information about sponsorship, table or ticket purchases please contact Sam Bostater at sbostater@agingihs.org.