Fort Wayne, IN – AWS Foundation recently awarded $1,049,386 in grants to 14 non-profit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana. These organizations include:
• Allen County Public Library - $100,000 for a digital upgrade of the Audio Reading Services.
• Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum - $5,056 for disability inclusive programming.
• C2G Music Hall Corporation - $37,795 for accessibility renovations of Baker Street Centre.
• CASS Housing - $45,000 to pilot remote supports for residents.
• Early Childhood Alliance - $40,000 for sensory stations and a poured surface in the new nature playgrounds.
• Housing Resource Hub - $50,000 to create accessible housing pattern book to be used throughout Northeast Indiana.
• Huntington County Community School Corporation - $60,000 for the Growing Where We Are Planted preschool initiative.
• Joe’s Kids - $300,000 capital support for renovations and accessible restroom in newly purchased facility.
• Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana - $30,000 for 2023-24 programming for students with disabilities.
• My Autism Ally - $10,000 for expanding services.
• NeighborLink Fort Wayne - $200,000 over two years to support home accessibility renovations.
• Sensory Awareness Education & Outreach - $5,000 in operating support.
• Trustees of Indiana University - $74,254 for the Eppley Institute to conduct an accessibility study for Indiana State Parks; $42,282 for Indiana Institute on Disability and Community to support the FINDER resource.
• University of Saint Francis - $50,000 for the USF Jesters.