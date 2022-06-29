Greater Fort Wayne Inc. issued the following Wednesday, June 29, 2022 –
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A precision material provider has chosen Fort Wayne as its gateway to nationwide growth.
Boston Centerless today announced the opening of its production facility in southeast Fort Wayne, creating up to 20 new jobs and investing up to $619,000 by the end of 2023.
Located at 6901 S. Hanna St. in Fort Wayne, the plant is the company’s first production facility outside its headquarters in Woburn, Mass. The 16,000-square-foot facility features state-of-the-art equipment and brings Boston Centerless closer to its customers in the Midwest and beyond.
“Our Midwest and western customers in the U.S. will now benefit from even shorter lead times,” said Laurent Cros, chief commercial officer of Boston Centerless. “This investment in a substantial amount of increased capacity and an additional strategically located base of operations represents our commitment to continuously strengthening our supply chain services for our customers.”
Boston Centerless provides high-quality metal bar to customers in industries including medical, dental, aerospace, defense, and automotive. For example, their products are used in spinal implants, fuel injection valve seats, and fluid control components – all of which require precision materials.
The Fort Wayne plant will provide precision grinding, straightening, and chamfering services. Chamfering is a type of beveling at the ends of a metal bar.
Boston Centerless is currently hiring. Positions at the Fort Wayne facility include machine operators, quality inspectors, and more. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at the Boston Centerless careers webpage.
"Indiana has a strong reputation for making products that build our world, while advancing innovative technologies that are driving industries forward," said Ann Lathrop, executive vice president of global investments for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “Our skilled and robust manufacturing workforce makes the Hoosier state a great place for cutting-edge companies, like Boston Centerless, to grow and expand.”
Based on the company’s job creation plans, the IEDC committed an investment in Boston Centerless of up to $250,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and trained. Northeast Indiana Works will provide the company with additional hiring and training assistance. Boston Centerless’ location within the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District (SEED) also qualifies the company for investment-based local tax savings. The SEED offers real estate and personal property tax benefits for commercial investments to enhance manufacturing, innovation, technology, and logistics.
“Boston Centerless will be a welcome addition to our community. Their commitment to investing in southeast Fort Wayne as the first production facility outside of Massachusetts is a strong statement that our City is moving in the right direction as an attractive location for businesses,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “Advanced manufacturing is one of our strong business sectors locally, and it’s vital that we continue to help provide the necessary opportunities and partnerships that facilitate growth and success.”