Canterbury School issued the following Thursday, April 13, 2023:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Canterbury School (3201 Covington Road) Board of Trustees unanimously voted to proceed with the construction of a new Fine Arts Center next to Canterbury High School at 3210 Smith Road.
The celebratory groundbreaking ceremony is May 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Canterbury High School. Rain date is May 9 at 1:30 p.m.
“We are excited to move forward with this project, which will advance Canterbury School’s strategic goals and long-term vision,” says David Jackson, Canterbury School Head of School. “The building will bring both the visual and performing arts to life, while also enhancing opportunities to build community.”
The new 18,000-square-food Fine Arts Center will serve as the hub for The Academy of the Arts at Canterbury, which was launched in 2020 with the promise to strengthen a founding pillar of Canterbury School: a robust and dynamic education in the arts.
The Canterbury Fine Arts Center will feature an art gallery, black box theater, recording studio and podcasting center, 2D and 3D visual art classrooms, a digital photography lab, and classrooms for band, choir, and orchestra, in addition to performance and reception spaces.
Construction on the facility will begin in June with a goal of opening in August 2024. Floor plan and renderings can be viewed here.
Canterbury School is thankful to the Surack Family Foundation and The James Foundation, whose transformational gifts have led the way to make this facility a reality, and to those who have donated to this special project.